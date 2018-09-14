San Luis, Santa Monica Officials Offer Ideas on CPR for Heart of Downtown

Santa Barbara is not alone when it comes to figuring out how to revitalize its downtown. Other cities are challenged by similar issues.

In a free talk called Reimagining Our Downtowns — A Slow Fade or a New Dawn, representatives from San Luis Obispo and Santa Monica will share their efforts to make their downtowns welcoming, vibrant, livable, and economically successful.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, on the second floor of the former Macy’s building at Paseo Nuevo.

The intent is that Santa Barbara may benefit from learning about these experiences.

The presentation is sponsored by the American Institute of Architects of Santa Barbara as a part of its 2018 ArchitecTours activities. This year’s tour, will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo city manager, and David Martin, Santa Monica planning and community development director, will discuss their processes, challenges and successes in rejuvenating their respective downtowns.

Katie Lichtig, Santa Monica assistant city manager and COO, will be the moderator. After the presentations, Paul Casey, Santa Barbara city manager, will join the panelists for a Q&A session. Topics to be explored during the evening include:

» The process for reimaging a downtown.

» The importance of constant reinvention for a downtown to stay relevant.

» Engaging community input and the value of public private partnerships.

» Place making and creating community.

To make a reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagining-our-downtowns-slow-fade-or-the-new-dawn-tickets-50002051482. Space is limited.

For more information about the event, visit aiasb.com or call 805-966-4198.

— Tara Rizzi for American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.