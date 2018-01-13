San Luis YMCA Board Appoints Co-Chairs, Directors for 2018

The San Luis Obispo County YMCA celebrates the appointment of this year’s new Board of Directors and installation of two Co-Chairs, Carl Dudley and Cynthia Vizcaino Villa.

Dudley is vice president at Pacific Western Bank in San Luis Obispo and Villa is the senior vice president of administration and finance at Cal Poly. They each will be serving a two-year term as SLO County YMCA Board co-chairs.

New directors also were appointed to the YMCA Board to provide leadership and build a better understanding of the YMCA’s mission throughout the community, the YMCA said. They are:

Cheryl Cuming, owner, MarketCher; Jahi Edwards, regional director, Cellular Sales; Amity Faes, AVP/Branch service manager, Pacific Premier Bank; Liz Lee, owner, Realtor, Heart to Heart Real Estate; Valerie Vaz, vice president/advertising, The Tribune.

Continuing directors include: Michael Boyer, COO, Digital West; Matthew Bronson, city Manager, city of Grover Beach; Keith Byerly, retired technologist; Deanna Cantrell, police chief, SLO Police Department.

Brandon Downing, director of marketing and promotions, KSBY Communications; Daniel Farnum, senior director/facilities management, Dignity Health/French Hospital; Lisa Gonzalez, owner, controller on call.

Erik Justesen, CEO, RRM Design Group; Geri La Chance, CEO, SESLOC Federal Credit Union; Derek Lauritzen, surgeon/owner, Retina Specialists of the Central Coast; Eric Linkugel, manager, Business Customer Success, PG&E.

Jim Lipcamon, director of imaging services, Twin Cities Community Hospital; Kathleen Marcove, owner, Marcove Executive Training; Eric Prater, Ed.D., superintendent, SLCUSD.

Annie Shanks, ChFC, LUTCF, Medallion Financial & Insurance Services; and Ron Yukelson, senior director, administrative services, Dignity Health Central Coast.

— Katie Ferber for San Luis Obispo County YMCA.