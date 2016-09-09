San Marcos Bounces Back in Tennis

Tennis

San Marcos girls tennis rebounded from its loss to rival Dos Pueblos with an 11-7 non-league victory over Orcutt Academy on Friday.

San Marcos was led by Kelly Coulson who didn't lose a game in winning her three singles sets.

"I was happy how we bounced back from yesterday's loss and was even more happy to give a few players some rest today," said San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman.

The Royals are 2-3 on the year and have Channel League matches against Ventura and Santa Barbara next week.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.