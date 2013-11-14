San Marcos’ Kids Helping Kids Hosting Fundraiser Thursday at Yogurtland

San Marcos High School's in-house nonprofit, Kids Helping Kids, is hosting a fundraiser Thursday at the Yogurtland at 621 State St. and 5800 Calle Real.

Go to either location Thursday between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. and present the flier below (either printed or digital), and Yogurtland will donate 20 percent of the purchase to Kids Helping Kids.

Kids Helping Kids is an official 501(c)(3) non profit organization run by the seniors in the Advanced Placement Economics class at San Marcos High School.

Every year, the students organize and recruit talent for an annual benefit concert at the Granada Theatre. Last year's senior class raised more than $180,000 in a benefit concert and live auction featuring musical group Switchfoot and Brad Corrigan from Dispatch.

For more information, email the management team at [email protected].