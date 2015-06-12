Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos AAPLE Academy Celebrates Its Second Class of Graduates

All members of the San Marcos AAPLE Academy’s Class of 2015 have been accepted to rigorous, four-year universities.
By Ann Pieramici for the San Marcos AAPLE Academy | June 12, 2015 | 7:40 a.m.

The San Marcos Accelerated Academic Program for Leadership and Enrichment (AAPLE) wraps up its fifth successful year by sending its second class of seniors off to college with all of the 30 seniors having been accepted to rigorous, four-year universities.

“This class has set a high bar for future AAPLE cohort classes, with 12 UC Berkeley admits and an impressive array of extracurricular and community service activities,” said Erik Nielsen, director of the program.

Nielsen credits many elements to the success of this class.

“First and foremost, we have incredibly supportive parents and this is paramount to success for any student,” Nielsen said.

He also acknowledges that the academically challenging four-year pathway combined with a high level of community service, leadership and enrichment opportunities help to differentiate students in an extremely competitive college admissions environment. Nielsen also attributes the success of the students and the Academy to the supportive San Marcos administration and the strong teaching staff.

Among the colleges that the AAPLE class of 2015 were accepted to include Babson College, Boston College, California State Polytechnic University, Claremont McKenna College, Dartmouth, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Rhodes College, Rice University, Pepperdine University, University of Michigan, University of Southern California, University of California-Berkeley, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-San Diego and Yale University.

“With 12 of the 30 AAPLE students accepted to UC Berkeley and eight students choosing to attend Cal, the Royals will be well represented at one of the most prestigious institutions in the country. This is something our staff, school district, and our community can take great pride in,” Nielsen said.

The AAPLE Academy at San Marcos High School is designed to offer the most rigorous four-year academic pathway in the county while simultaneously providing hands-on, leadership and service opportunities for a diverse group of the highest achieving students in the district. In addition, the program provides students with a broad spectrum of opportunities to extend and enrich the classroom experience through guest speakers, theater, summer programming and field trips.

For more information, click here.

— Ann Pieramici represents the San Marcos AAPLE Academy.

