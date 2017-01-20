San Marcos Alum Alex Mack Playing in NFC Title Game

Move to the Atlanta Falcons paid off for former All-CIF football player and state runner-up in wrestling

Santa Barbara's Alex Mack will literally be at the center of the action in Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers. The game is at noon on FOX-TV.

Mack is the starting center for the Falcons, and a big part of the team's success this season.

“Very consistent," left guard Andy Levitre told the Atlanta Constitution Journal of his teammate. "That’s the biggest thing you see about him. He’s consistent every day, every snap, every week.”

A graduate of San Marcos High, where he earned All-CIF honors as a football player and finished second at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, Mack signed with the Falcons after playing seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

This is the first time in his career he's been in the playoffs, and now he's one win away from playing in the Super Bowl.

“Pretty cool,” Mack told the media following last week's playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks. ​“Right at the end of the game there, we take a knee and the fans are cheering. I was able to take a moment and appreciate it all. I had been trying to block it out all week.”

Mack's blocking and leadership on the O-line is a big reason quarterback Matt Ryan and the Atlanta offense has been so successful. The offense led the NFL in scoring and set a team record for yardage.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is impressed with Mack's approach to the game, telling the Atlanta Constitution Journal: “Every play in every game means the world to Mack, that’s something he naturally has. Football is very important to him. The guys gravitate to that, they respect him, whether he talks or not. Just the way he goes about his process every single day. He was the exact same way in Cleveland, even when things weren’t going good.”

He added that Mack's intelligence — he graduated from Cal and in 2008 won the Draddy Trophy, dubbed the "academic Heisman" — combined with his athleticism make him a special player. “Those things add a calmness to the overall offense,” Shanahan told the Journal.

While he played on some bad teams in Cleveland, Mack didn't go unnoticed. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

When shopping around for a new team, Mack liked what he saw in Atlanta, even though the Falcons hadn't made the playoffs in three years. One of the team's big selling points was having a solid quarterback in Matt Ryan.

“That was a big deal, to be a contender. And for that you need a quarterback,” Mack told the Journal. “I wanted to be a part of a successful offense. It has been a really fun year to have a lot of success on offense, put up a lot of points, drive down the field a lot. A really enjoyable year.”

