Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:12 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

San Marcos Athletes Nab a Few Wins in CIF Division 2 Preliminaries

Track and field stars from Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos also qualified for CIF Finals appearances

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 13, 2018 | 8:31 a.m.

San Marcos track and field won several events on Saturday as athletes from the Royals, as well as Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High, advanced in the CIF Division 2 Preliminaries at Moorpark.

The Royals' Allie Jones finished first in two individual events, the 100 hurdles (13.79 seconds, a personal record) and the long jump (18 feet, six inches). She also took first as part of a relay team in the 4x100 and finished seventh in the 4x400. 

Winning with Jones in the 4x100 relay were Taylor Hantgrin, Sydney Hess and Jenny Nnoli. Nnoli, Kaela Cleary and Annabelle Tiller ran with Jones to finish seventh in the 4x400. Nnoli herself also finished seventh in the 100 meters dash at 12.30 seconds.

Jaydn Mata added to the school's list of top peformers, tying for first in the high jump with a 6-2, fourth in the long jump at 21-11 and fifth in the triple at 43-09. Mata will head to CIF Finals for all three events.

Beau Allen, who earlier this season notched a 6-10 high jump, made it to 6-2 on Saturday, good enough for first place in the prelims.

Cleary, who ran with the Royals' 4x400 to finish seventh with 4:02.2, also finished sixth in the 1600 at 5:06. 

Matt Williams, Jay Hannah, Nicholas Murillo and Jason Peterson ran a Royals 4x400 relay that finished ninth in the prelims.

Santa Barbara's Thomas Everest outdid himself in distance, finishing with a personal best 1:56.55 to finish second in his heat and seventh overall and earning his first trip to the CIF Finals. 

"Thomas just keeps running better and better," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "Ten days ago he'd never broken two minutes. He's put in all the work and it's coming together at the right time. He's running with a ton of confidence right now."

The Dons' Devon Cetti advanced in both throws with 157-4 for ninth in the discus and 55-3.75 for second in the shot put. 

"A lot of the top guys were having a tough time today," Perdices said. "Devon showed some real maturity staying calm and focused and getting in the throws he needed to move on."

Dos Pueblos' best finisher was John Esteban, who will continue on with a sixth place overall in the shot put with a personal record of 52.10.00. Josie Morales will also continue on with a 5-2 high jump, good for ninth place overall. With a ninth place finish, Joseph Pearlman will continue on with a 9:34.6 in distance.

Back on the Dons, Janelle Knight closed out her high school career with a 12.67 for 21st in the 100 meters and a personal best 25.54 for 18th in the 200 meters. She won't continue on, but Coach Perdices praised her effort.

"I can't say enough good things about Janelle as a teammate and competitor," Perdices said.

CIF Finals are May 19 at El Camino College in Torrance. The athletes continuing on will hunt for spots in the top 12 of all divisions combined in order to move on to the Masters Meet.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 