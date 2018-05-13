San Marcos Athletes Nab a Few Wins in CIF Division 2 Preliminaries

Track & Field

Track and field stars from Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos also qualified for CIF Finals appearances

San Marcos track and field won several events on Saturday as athletes from the Royals, as well as Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High, advanced in the CIF Division 2 Preliminaries at Moorpark.

The Royals' Allie Jones finished first in two individual events, the 100 hurdles (13.79 seconds, a personal record) and the long jump (18 feet, six inches). She also took first as part of a relay team in the 4x100 and finished seventh in the 4x400.

Winning with Jones in the 4x100 relay were Taylor Hantgrin, Sydney Hess and Jenny Nnoli. Nnoli, Kaela Cleary and Annabelle Tiller ran with Jones to finish seventh in the 4x400. Nnoli herself also finished seventh in the 100 meters dash at 12.30 seconds.

Jaydn Mata added to the school's list of top peformers, tying for first in the high jump with a 6-2, fourth in the long jump at 21-11 and fifth in the triple at 43-09. Mata will head to CIF Finals for all three events.

Beau Allen, who earlier this season notched a 6-10 high jump, made it to 6-2 on Saturday, good enough for first place in the prelims.

Cleary, who ran with the Royals' 4x400 to finish seventh with 4:02.2, also finished sixth in the 1600 at 5:06.

Matt Williams, Jay Hannah, Nicholas Murillo and Jason Peterson ran a Royals 4x400 relay that finished ninth in the prelims.

Santa Barbara's Thomas Everest outdid himself in distance, finishing with a personal best 1:56.55 to finish second in his heat and seventh overall and earning his first trip to the CIF Finals.

"Thomas just keeps running better and better," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "Ten days ago he'd never broken two minutes. He's put in all the work and it's coming together at the right time. He's running with a ton of confidence right now."

The Dons' Devon Cetti advanced in both throws with 157-4 for ninth in the discus and 55-3.75 for second in the shot put.

"A lot of the top guys were having a tough time today," Perdices said. "Devon showed some real maturity staying calm and focused and getting in the throws he needed to move on."

Dos Pueblos' best finisher was John Esteban, who will continue on with a sixth place overall in the shot put with a personal record of 52.10.00. Josie Morales will also continue on with a 5-2 high jump, good for ninth place overall. With a ninth place finish, Joseph Pearlman will continue on with a 9:34.6 in distance.

Back on the Dons, Janelle Knight closed out her high school career with a 12.67 for 21st in the 100 meters and a personal best 25.54 for 18th in the 200 meters. She won't continue on, but Coach Perdices praised her effort.

"I can't say enough good things about Janelle as a teammate and competitor," Perdices said.

CIF Finals are May 19 at El Camino College in Torrance. The athletes continuing on will hunt for spots in the top 12 of all divisions combined in order to move on to the Masters Meet.

