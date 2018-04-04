San Marcos’ Attack Hobbled by Injury in Loss to Arroyo Grande

Girls Volleyball

With its top attacking player hobbled by an injured pinkie toe, the San Marcos girls volleyball team went through several line-up adjustments Tuesday night in its home match against Arroyo Grande.

Against some teams, this young and talented San Marcos squad could deal with the adjustments and pull out a victory. But with an opponent that plays as solid and disciplined as Arroyo Grande, the Royals were in for a tough time.

The Eagles played terrific defense, were smooth and efficient in transition and pounded balls in sweeping the non-league match, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 at the Thunderhut.

The loss dropped San Marcos to 2-2 going into another tough home match against Westlake on Thursday. Arroyo Grande is 2-0, with both wins coming against Channel League teams — it beat Dos Pueblos last week.

Jenna MacFarlane, a potent attacker on the left side for the Royals, played with the injured toe but it was in the role of passer in the back row.

In her place on the left side, the Royals got good production from Sierra Palladino. But Arroyo Grande’s relentless defense eventually wore San Marcos down and forced mistakes.

“Obviously, missing Jenna was huge for us,” San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. “Sierra Palladino did her job and filled Jenna’s job pretty well. But what it did was take Sierra out of another position of someone who can score points for us. Sierra was our big point scorer. She had a great night.”

Palladino had nine goals, while Kendall Williams was the team leader with 10. Brynn Sofro added seven kills and three blocks in the middle.

“Jenna was all-Channel League first team last year. She’s a huge contributor to our team; she is the backbone for this program,” Brown said. “We need somebody swinging, somebody scoring from the back row, we need a little more offense in the front row. Sierra played great, Molly Kirkbride played pretty well in the middle and Brynn was solid for us.

“With (Jenna) in the game, it’s a totally different game.”

The Royals were hampered by mistakes, especially on long rallies.

After Palladino hammered a ball to give San Marcos a 20-19 lead in the third set, Arroyo Grande scored the next six points to finish the match. The Royals committed a hitting error, were called for a net violation after the Eagles’ Maddie Honeycutt made a great dig, shanked a pass, got blocked and were whistled for a lift after another AG block.

“They dig well, they transition well, they have some pretty good outside hitters,” Brown said of the Eagles. “They’re a very disciplined team, they always have been. And ,they’ve got really great volleyball players.”

Rilee Day was a force on the outside for Arroyo Grande.

San Marcos got strong performances from libero Grace Mathews and setter Taylor Hantgin. Mathews kept several rallies alive with her digging. She was credited with 13 digs.

“Grace Matthews was unbelievable,” Brown raved. “She dug so many balls tonight. We were trying to channel everything to her and she did her part. It was pretty incredible, and she wasn’t feeling good. For her to come in sick and show up like that, what a competitor.”

Hantgin provided a spark with her setting and defense. She had 18 assists and seven digs.

“I have to give Taylor Hantgin great credit for being a spark plug for us and coming in and running a great offense,” Brown said. “She does not like to lose points, She’s one of those kids on the court, when we lose a point, she’s like: ‘Come on!’ We need a little bit more of that.”

Despite being swept at home, Brown saw some good things on the court from her squad.

“I think we’re going to be OK,” she said. “We need to be a little more competitive. With Jenna, it’s a whole different line-up, and that’s going to be a difference for us.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .