San Marcos Baseball Advances to Title Game at Chris Moon Tourney

Baseball

San Marcos reached the championship game of the Chris Moon Memorial Baseball Tournament in Tucson by splitting two games on Thursday.

Diego Jasso hit a two-run homer to break a 5-5 tie in the fifth inning, sparking the Royals to a 17-5 victory over Cholla High of Arizona. They then suffered an 11-4 defeat against Tucson High late Thursday, but advanced to the final based on their tournament record (4-1) and run differential. San Marcos got a rematch with Tucson on Friday.

In the Cholla game, Mike Weiner, Logan Ring and Vince Vogel each had two hits, Mason Metcalfe drove in three runs and Vogel and Jasso each had two RBI.

Matt Neal picked up the pitching victory.

Tucson scored five runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and hand San Marcos its only loss in the tournament. Erik Larsen went 2-3 with two singles and a run scored. Metcalfe had a double and a RBI. Louie Shalhoob, who relieved Metcalfe with one out in the sixth, suffered the loss.

