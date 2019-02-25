San Marcos Baseball Knocks Off Santa Maria, 6-4

Baseball

Dominic Roderick singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Isaac Villarreal's sacrific fly drove in an insurance run in the sixth, giving San Marcos a 6-4 non-league baseball win over Santa Maria on Monday.

The Royals took a 3-1 lead in the third inning as Jack Winterbauer and Henry Manfredonia had back-to-back RBI singles. They added a fourth run in the fourth inning when Roderick led off with a double and scored on an error.

Sant Maria tied the score in the fifth on a three-run homer by Tommy Herrera.

Ian Oakley started for San Marcos and went 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking one. Brent Hyman pitched 1.2 innings of shut-out relief.

San Marcos (3-3, 0-1) plays at Lompoc on Tuesday in a Channel League game.