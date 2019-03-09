San Marcos Baseball Loses to Royal, 5-1

Baseball

San Marcos dropped a 5-1 non-league baseball decision to Royal on Saturday.

The Highlanders took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, scored another run in the third and tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning.

Henry Manfredonia got the start for San Marcos and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out three. Isaac Villarreal pitched two innings of shutout relief.

Jacob Galindo, Diego Sandova and Dominic Roderick had the hits for San Marcos (5-6).

The Royals travel to Cabrillo for a Channel League game on Tuesday.