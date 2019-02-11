San Marcos Baseball Starts Season With a 3-1 Victory

Baseball

Jack Winterbauer and Brent Hyman combined to pitch San Marcos to a 3-1 win over Paraclete in the Royals' baseball season opener on Monday.

The game was part of the Southern California Invitational Tournament.

Winterbauer started and pitched three shutout innings and Hyman entered in the fourth and pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-outs situation. He pitched the final four innings without allowed an earned run and struck out six to earn the win.

Winterbauer started the scoring with a bases-loaded RBI ground out in the first inning to score Diego Sandoval.

The Royals added two runs in the fourth inning when Dominic Roderick reached on an error and Henry Manfredonia followed with a single. Following a sacrifice bunt by Hyman, Jacob Galindo hit an RBI single up the middle. Joaquin Sandoval added a sacrifice fly to deep center to get the third run of the game.



On defense, Jacob Galindo and Isaac Villarreal both had multiple run-saving plays in the game to hold Paraclete to just a run.

The Royals host Oxnard on Tuesday in the second game of the SCI.

