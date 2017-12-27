San Marcos Basketball Drops Opener at Damien Tournament

Three players scored in double figures for San Marcos, but it wasn't enough against an athletic Riverside-Notre Dame team as the Royals suffered an 84-64 boys basketball loss in the first round of the Classic at Damien on Tuesday in LaVerne.
Stef Korfas led San Marcos with 19 points and Ryan Godges and Jackson Stormo each had 17.
Anthony Holland, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, tossed in 20 points and guards Dondre Bausley and Pierce Sterling each score 18 points for undefeated Notre Dame (7-0).
San Marcos (9-4) is back in action Wednesday against Redondo Union.