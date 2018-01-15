Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:59 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Basketball Players Milan McGary, David Frohling Named Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 15, 2018 | 7:50 p.m.

David Frohling and Milan McGary stepped up for their respective San Marcos basketball teams in Channel League victories at Dos Pueblos last Friday.

Milan McGary, San Marcos girls basketball.
David Frohling, San Marcos boys basketball.
Their play was recognized by the local media as they were voted the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. 

Frohling poured in a game-high 27 points, with 13 coming in the third quarter when San Marcos rallied from a 39-31 deficit to a 53-46 lead. They won the game 77-58. The senior forward followed with 10 points in a 76-54 non-league win over Lompoc on Saturday.

McGary scored nine points of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help San Marcos pull away to a 38-31 win over Dos Pueblos and give the Royals their first Channel League victory in eight years.

The senior point guard hit a clutch three-pointer to give San Marcos a 35-31 lead with 1:10 left in the game. She then hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win

The honorable mention choices for the award include Khadim Pouye (Cate boys basketball), Kade Uyesaka (Dos Pueblos wrestling), David Gunn (Westmont men’s basketball), Sarah Bates (UCSB women’s basketball) and Lauren McCoy (Westmont women’s basketball).

There was no Round Table press luncheon on Monday because schools were out for Martin Luther King’s birthday. 

Frohling and McGary will be recognized and presented their plaques at the Monday, Jan. 22 press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

