San Marcos Basketball Playing CIF Title Game at Azusa Pacific

Boys Basketball

San Marcos will play Riverside Poly for the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division championship on Saturday at the Felix Events Center at Azusa Pacific University.

The game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Royals (25-6) will be playing in their first CIF final since 1990. Riverside Poly (24-7) is back in the finals for the first time since 1983, when former NBA star Reggie Miller played for the Bears.

Also playing for a CIF championship is the Cabrillo girls basketball team. It faces Warren in the 3AA final on Saturday at Colony High in Ontario.

