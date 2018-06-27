San Marcos Basketball Rebounds With Win Over Buena

Boys Basketball

Ryan McCarthy's steal and assist on Kele Mkpado's basket in the fourth quarter helped San Marcos hold off Buena for a 61-56 Channel League boys basketball win on Friday night.

The win put the Royals at 4-3 in league and 17-7 overall.

McCarthy's play gave the Royals a seven-point lead. Scott Everman made plays down the stretch to help San Marcos bounce back from losses to Ventura and Santa Barbara. Everman had a double-double with 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. McCarthy scored 10 points, had three assists and two steals.

Thomas Hantgin and Tyson Miller provided some clutch play. Hantgin had seven points, three steals and two assists. Miller contributed five points, two steals and five rebounds.

"We got solid performances out of Tyson Miller and Thomas Hantgin tonight," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "Thomas is starting to play with confidence, and the result is he's making big plays."

The Royals play a non-league game at Pioneer on Monday before finishing league and the regular season against Dos Pueblos at home on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.