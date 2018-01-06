San Marcos Basketball Rolls Past Compton

Boys Basketball

Ryan Godges and David Frohling combined for 49 points and Jackson Stormo recorded a double-double to power San Marcos past Compton, 73-60, in a non-league game at Long Beach Jordan on Saturday.

Godges scored 27 points of 8 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 9 on three-pointers. Frohling knocked down four three-pointers and was 9 of 14 from the field en route to 22 points.

Stormo scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

San Marcos improves to 12-6 on the season. The Royals open Channel League play at Dos Pueblos on Friday.

