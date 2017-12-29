San Marcos Basketball Snaps Skid; SBHS Wrestler Jon Huther Has Podium Finish

San Marcos snapped a three-game losing streak with a 71-46 blow-out win over Santa Ana Foothill in the 13th-place semifinal game at the Classic at Damien boys basketball tournament on Friday.
The Royals (10-5) played Central Catholic of Portland, Ore., for 13th place on Saturday morning.
Wrestling
Santa Barbara High's Jon Huther finished in eighth place in the 152-pound weight class at the Pete Lovell Holiday Tournament in Santa Cruz.
The two-day tournament featured more than 70 teams from four states.