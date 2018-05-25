San Marcos Basketball’s Stef Korfas, David Frohling Sign College Offers

David Frohling and Stef Korfas of the CIF-SS 2A Division-champion San Marcos basketball team are taking their games to the next level.

Frohling is headed to Point Loma Nazarene University while Korfas signed with Concordia University of Portland. Both schools play at the NCAA Division 2 level.

San Marcos held a signing ceremony for Frohling and Korfas on Friday at the school’s Greek Theater.

Frohling and Korfas join teammates Jackson Stormo (Pepperdine) and Ryan Godges (Hawaii Pacific) as players off the championship team who will be playing college basketball.

Korfas, the Royals’ point guard, averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. He shot 52 percent on two-point shots and 37 percent on three-pointers.

Frohling, a guard/forward, avenged 9.7 points, making 63 percent of his two-point shots and 38 percent of his threes.