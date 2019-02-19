San Marcos Bats Catch Fire in 6th in Victory Over Village Christian

Baseball

Logan Ring ripped a bases-loaded triple to spark a five-run sixth inning as San Marcos rallied to beat Village Christian 8-5 in a Southern California Invitational baseball game on Tuesday.

The Royals were down 5-1 when their bats came alive. Isaac Villarreal added a run-scoring double in the sixth to give San Marcos a 6-5 lead.

They added two more runs in the seventh thanks to a couple of walks and two singles.

San Marcos had 10 hits, with Jacob Galindo, Henry Manfedonia, Villarreal and Ring all collecting multiple hits.

Manfredonia relieved Brent Hyman with one out in the fourth and got two outs with the bases loaded. Manfredonia pitched 2.2 innings and Josh Swanson finished the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

San Marcos (2-1) will play Buena on Wednesday for its final SCI game before starting Channel League play on Friday at Cabrillo.