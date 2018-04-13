Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Softball

San Marcos Bats Pound Ventura Pitching for 23 Hits, 21 Runs

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner belts three home runs, goes 5 for 5

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 13, 2018 | 8:59 p.m.

San Marcos' offense went off for 23 hits in a 21-4 softball rout of Ventura in a Channel League game on Friday.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner belted three homers on a 5-for-5 day at the plate.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner paced the blistering attack, going 5 for 5 with three homers and two doubles.

Savannah Tait blasted a grand slam in a 3-for-5 performance at the plate and drove in five runs.

Hailey Fryklund went 4 for 5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored, and Morgan Jensen went 3-5 with a homer and four RBI.

Starting pitcher Allie Fryklund pitched all five innings in the mercy-rule game and struck out eight. She gave up four runs (2 earned) on six hits. At the plate, she went 3-5 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

San Marcos improves to 11-3 on the season and 5-1 in league. The Royals are back in action Saturday against St. Joseph's of Lakewood.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

