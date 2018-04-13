San Marcos Bats Pound Ventura Pitching for 23 Hits, 21 Runs

Softball

San Marcos' offense went off for 23 hits in a 21-4 softball rout of Ventura in a Channel League game on Friday.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner paced the blistering attack, going 5 for 5 with three homers and two doubles.

Savannah Tait blasted a grand slam in a 3-for-5 performance at the plate and drove in five runs.

Hailey Fryklund went 4 for 5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored, and Morgan Jensen went 3-5 with a homer and four RBI.

Starting pitcher Allie Fryklund pitched all five innings in the mercy-rule game and struck out eight. She gave up four runs (2 earned) on six hits. At the plate, she went 3-5 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

San Marcos improves to 11-3 on the season and 5-1 in league. The Royals are back in action Saturday against St. Joseph's of Lakewood.

