San Marcos Battles Back, Beats Corona del Mar in OT

Water Polo

San Marcos rallied from a two-goal deficit in the fourth period at sixth-ranked Corona del Mar and pulled out a 10-9 overtime win in a battle between CIF-SS Division 1 top-10 girls water polo teams on Friday.

It was the 20th win of the season for the Channel League-leading Royals (20-2).

"The team showed a lot of heart to come back and tie the game and then to go on to win in overtime," said Royals coach Chuckie Roth, whose team is fourth ranked in the division. "I was proud of there ability to execute under pressure."

San Marcos was down with 3:37 to play in regulation time.

The Royals spread the scoring around. Senior Hailey Gellert led the way with four goals, Paige Hauschild scored three, freshman Fiona Kuesis had two and Brittany Prentice added one.

Goalie Sophie Trumbull had a strong game with 10 saves.

