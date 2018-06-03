San Marcos Battles Back From 2-0 Deficit, Ties Ventura 2-2

Girls Soccer

Sierra Palladino finished a shot during a scramble in front of the goal to give San Marcos a 2-2 draw with Ventura in a battle between unbeaten girls soccer teams in the Channel League on Thursday.

The Royals rallied from a 2-0 deficit at halftime.

"In the second half, we took it to them," San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo said. "We matched their intensity and more; we won most of the 50-50 balls.

The Royals found the back of the net in the 57th minute on a combination between Hayden Shinn and Camryn Crang. Shinn laid the ball back for Crang, who took a couple of dribbles and hit left-footed shot from 25 yards.

"There were lots of players in the box and the Ventura goalkeeper didn't see the ball and it went in," said Portillo, who noted that Crang scored off her non-dominant foot. "This is why we train to shoot with either foot," he said. "You never know when you'll get the chance. The right side was congested and she smartly took it to the left side of the field."

The same thing happened on Palladino's goal. She scored it with her non-dominant right foot.

"Once again, not a hard shot and the keeper misplays it and it goes between her legs," said Portillo.

Ventura was the dominant team in the first half. The Cougars scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute as the Royals were called for a hand ball in the box.

They went up 2-0 in the 37th minute.

"Ventura wanted it more than San Marcos," Portillo said. "They have fast, strong players. We didn’t match their physicality in the first half."

The result leaves Ventura at 4-0-2 and San Marcos at 3-0-2 in league play. The Royals (4-2-2 overall) play at Ventura on Saturday at 3 p.m.



