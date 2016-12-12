Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

San Marcos Battles Back to Beat Righetti, 54-51

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 12, 2016 | 10:47 p.m.

San Marcos fought back in the second half and pulled out a 54-51 win over Righetti in a non-league boys basketball game at the Thunderhut on Monday night.

“We found a way to get stops down the stretch,” said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

The Royals couldn’t contain Righetti’s Dakota Lester-Saunders and trailed 17-10 in the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime. Saunders scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half.

San Marcos took the lead in the third quarter. A three-pointer by Thomas Hantgin sparked the Royals, who outscored Righetti 17-12 in the quarter.

Boucher lauded the defense of Hantgin down the stretch.

Jackson Stormo led San Marcos (6-3) with 22 points, Hantgin added 10 and Ryan Godges chipped in eight, including a pair of three-pointers.

Jordan Allen scored 16 points for Righetti (2-5).

