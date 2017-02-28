Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Golf

San Marcos Beats Arroyo Grande by 10 Strokes at Windy Sandpiper

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 28, 2017 | 7:08 p.m.

San Marcos withstood heavy winds on the first 14 holes at Sandpiper Golf Course and managed to score a 407 to win its season-opening boys golf match by 10 shots over Arroyo Grande.

San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said the wind was blowing 20-30 mph for the first 14 holes then calmed to about 5 mph for the last four holes.

Par is 72 at Sandpiper, but in reality it played to a par 75 or 76 today," he said. "We want to score better than we did today and will continue to work hard, but this is a good starting point considering the conditions today."

Chad Visser fired a team-low 76 to finish a stroke behind medalist Jack Avrit of Arroyo Grande.  Sam Metzger shot 77 for the Royals.

San Marcos   407

Chad Visser   76
Sam Metzger   77
Bennett Reichard   83
Blake Bornand    83
Hayden Schoenfelder   88

Arroyo Grande 417

Jack Avrit  75, medalist
Owen Avrit   76
Keyan Patel   88
Mike Pittman  89
Brady MacMurphey   89
 

