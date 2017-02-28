San Marcos Beats Arroyo Grande by 10 Strokes at Windy Sandpiper

Golf

San Marcos withstood heavy winds on the first 14 holes at Sandpiper Golf Course and managed to score a 407 to win its season-opening boys golf match by 10 shots over Arroyo Grande.

San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said the wind was blowing 20-30 mph for the first 14 holes then calmed to about 5 mph for the last four holes.

Par is 72 at Sandpiper, but in reality it played to a par 75 or 76 today," he said. "We want to score better than we did today and will continue to work hard, but this is a good starting point considering the conditions today."

Chad Visser fired a team-low 76 to finish a stroke behind medalist Jack Avrit of Arroyo Grande. Sam Metzger shot 77 for the Royals.

San Marcos 407

Chad Visser 76

Sam Metzger 77

Bennett Reichard 83

Blake Bornand 83

Hayden Schoenfelder 88



Arroyo Grande 417

Jack Avrit 75, medalist

Owen Avrit 76

Keyan Patel 88

Mike Pittman 89

Brady MacMurphey 89

