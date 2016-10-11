Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Golf

San Marcos Beats Buena, Clinches Share of League Championship

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 11, 2016 | 10:38 p.m.

A stellar team outing for San Marcos girls golf propelled the Royals to victory over league rival Buena Tuesday. 

The win clinched the Royals the title of co-champions of the Channel League with Dos Pueblos. 

Alex Pitchford and MacKenzie McBride both shot 42 to earn medalist honors for the Royals. All five San Marcos golfers shot in the 40's. 

Buena's best round came from Carly Vallier, who shot a 44 on the day.

"I'm extremely proud of our team this year," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton. "Winning Channel League was a true team effort and we were really excited to accomplish so many of our goals this season."

San Marcos finished the year 15-1 overall (7-1 Channel League). The Royals will next play in the Channel League championships starting next Monday.

