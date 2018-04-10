San Marcos Beats Buena, Evens Channel League Record

Golf

San Marcos golf edged Buena, 434-442, at the Olivas Links golf course in Ventura on Tuesday.

Both Aryeh Keating for the Royals and Mason Teron of the Bulldogs shot on-par 72, claiming co-medalist honors.

Christian Lee shot 82, Diego Palladino 88 and Blake Bornand 89 for the Royals.

Coach Aaron Solis praised his players' performances despite what he called "bumpy greens" that made it difficult to putt.

"We kind of lost some momentum losing matches right before spring break due to the rain, so I was proud of the boys coming out and doing well today," Solis said.

With the win, San Marcos improves to 1-1 in Channel League play.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.