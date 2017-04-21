San Marcos Beats Buena on Mason Metcalfe’s Walk-Off Hit

Baseball

Mason Metcalfe singled home Ryan Guardino for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, as San Marcos defeated Buena, 2-1, in a dramatic Channel League baseball game on Friday at Joe Mueller Field.

Ryan Guardino doubled to the fence in the eighth before Metcalfe's game-winning hit.

San Marcos improves to 5-2 in Channel League and 15-5 overall while Buena falls to 0-5, 4-14 overall.

Ian Churchill went the distance on the mound for the Royals, striking out 11. Buena got two singles off him in the sixth inning to score the tying run. Losing pitcher Jerrett Howery went all the way for Buena.

San Marcos took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with two outs. Louie Shalhoob singled, stole second and reached third on a throwing error. Kyle Gonzalez followed with a single to drive in Shalhoob.

Metcalfe was 3-for-4 at the plate and Gonzalez 2-4.



