Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

San Marcos Beats Buena on Mason Metcalfe’s Walk-Off Hit

San Marcos players celebrate after their 2-1 walk-off win over Buena in eight innings. Click to view larger
San Marcos players celebrate after their 2-1 walk-off win over Buena in eight innings. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 21, 2017 | 6:14 p.m.

Mason Metcalfe singled home Ryan Guardino for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, as San Marcos defeated Buena, 2-1, in a dramatic Channel League baseball game on Friday at Joe Mueller Field.

Ryan Guardino doubled to the fence in the eighth before Metcalfe's game-winning hit. 

San Marcos improves to 5-2 in Channel League and 15-5 overall while Buena falls to 0-5, 4-14 overall.

Ian Churchill went the distance on the mound for the Royals, striking out 11. Buena got two singles off him in the sixth inning to score the tying run. Losing pitcher Jerrett Howery went all the way for Buena.

San Marcos took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with two outs. Louie Shalhoob singled, stole second and reached third on a throwing error. Kyle Gonzalez followed with a single to drive in Shalhoob.

Metcalfe was 3-for-4 at the plate and Gonzalez 2-4.


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 