San Marcos Beats Cate for First Time in Boys Lacrosse

Lacrosse

San Marcos boys lacrosse posted its first-ever victory over Cate, beating the Rams 11-2 on Tuesday.

The Royals got three goals from Josh Blanchard and two each from Dayne Dewan and Mason Zimmerman during a 7-0 first half.

Trey Tank controlled the face-offs, helping San Marcos maintain possession. The Royals got assists on eight goals. Justin Lehman and Isaac Oh each had two assists.

Coach Rick Lehman credited the win to good defense. Goalie Ryan Lehman made nine saves and Cesar Gonzalez was a stalwart on defense. Gonzalez was awarded the game ball.

San Marcos improves to 8-1. The Royals play host to Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

