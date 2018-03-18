Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Beats Dos Pueblos for Consolation Title at Manlet Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 18, 2018 | 8:24 a.m.

San Marcos edged Dos Pueblos,  5-4, to take the consolation championship at the Suzanne Manlet Softball Tournament in Simi Valley.

Alijah Huerta-Leipner went the distance on the mound for the Royals, striking out 12. She also contributed at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a RBI single and a run scored. 

Megan Cunnison went 2-3, scored a run and drove in one. Seven players had hits against the Chargers.

Talia Bloxham drove in two runs and Brinna Castro and Jennifer Nichols each had a RBI for DP (2-3).

"Allison Spechyock pitched a very good game, giving up only one earned run as the Charger defense committed five errors," said coach DP Jon Uyesaka.

Earlier, San Marcos held off Westlake, 4-2, behind a three-hit, eight strikeout performance by Huerta-Leipner, who was named to the all-tournament team.

San Marcos improves to 7-1 on the season.

Dos Pueblos advanced to the consolaton final after a 15-0 rout of Lompoc.

The Chargers erupted for seven runs in the first inning on six hits. They followed with four runs in the second and third innings.

Talia Bloxham threw five scoreless innings in the game shortened by the five-inning mercy rule. She had nine strikeouts, allowed two hits and one walk.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 