San Marcos Beats Dos Pueblos for Consolation Title at Manlet Tournament

Softball

San Marcos edged Dos Pueblos, 5-4, to take the consolation championship at the Suzanne Manlet Softball Tournament in Simi Valley.

Alijah Huerta-Leipner went the distance on the mound for the Royals, striking out 12. She also contributed at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a RBI single and a run scored.

Megan Cunnison went 2-3, scored a run and drove in one. Seven players had hits against the Chargers.

Talia Bloxham drove in two runs and Brinna Castro and Jennifer Nichols each had a RBI for DP (2-3).

"Allison Spechyock pitched a very good game, giving up only one earned run as the Charger defense committed five errors," said coach DP Jon Uyesaka.

Earlier, San Marcos held off Westlake, 4-2, behind a three-hit, eight strikeout performance by Huerta-Leipner, who was named to the all-tournament team.

San Marcos improves to 7-1 on the season.

Dos Pueblos advanced to the consolaton final after a 15-0 rout of Lompoc.

The Chargers erupted for seven runs in the first inning on six hits. They followed with four runs in the second and third innings.

Talia Bloxham threw five scoreless innings in the game shortened by the five-inning mercy rule. She had nine strikeouts, allowed two hits and one walk.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.