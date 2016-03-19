San Marcos Beats Kennedy on Last-Inning Comeback

Softball

San Marcos softball completed the Suzanne Manlet Invitational with a pair of wins, beating Foothill Tech, 8-3, and L.A. Kennedy, 7-3.

San Marcos rallied from 6-3 deficit in the sixth inning to beat Kennedy. Hailey Fryklund and Cara Christian started the rally with a back-to-back singles. Alex Pitchford drew a walk to load the bases and Aibhlin Ryan walked to bring home Fryklund. After an fly ball out, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner was hit by a pitch, scoring Christian and cutting the lead to 6-5, with the bases still loaded. Sarah Douglas singled home Pitchford to tie the score and Hailee Rios followed with a single to bring home Ryan for the game-winning run.

Rios had four RBIs in the game and Christian went 2-3 with a RBI and a run scored.

Against Foothill Tech, Alana Ochoa went 3-4 with a RBI and a run, Rios had two hits, scored twice and had a RBI and Huerta-Leipner collected two hits and two RBIs.

Valerie Carroll went the distance on the mound for the Royals and picked up her second win.

San Marcos is now 8-3 on the season.

