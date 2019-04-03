San Marcos Beats Nipomo For Fifth Straight Win

San Marcos erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to defeat Nipomo, 9-1, for its fifth straight win on Wednesday at home.
The offensive onslaught came from singles by Diego Sandoval and Jack Winterbauer, a walk by Erik Larson, and a bases-loaded bunt by Issac Villareal that cleared the bases after two errors on the play.
Dominic Roderick got the win for the Royals, going six innings and allowing one run on seven hits while striking out one.
San Marcos banged out 10 hits, with Sandoval, Larson and Alex Moosebrugger collecting multiple hits.
The Royals (13-11) play host to Buena on Thursday.