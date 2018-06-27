San Marcos Beats Royal for First Lacrosse Victory

Lacrosse

Justin Lehman scored four goals and had four assists, leading the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to a 12-6 non-league win at Royal in Simi Valley on Monday.

After being denied several times by the Royal goalie, San Marcos broke through and never trailed in the game.

"We had a great group effort, with multiple players scoring and assisting goals, including Mason Zimmerman, Ames Bliss, Dayne Dewan and Josh Blanchard," coach Rick Lehman said. "The coaches awarded senior captain Mason Zimmerman the game ball for his outstanding work on both ends of the field."

The Royals (1-1) travel to Santa Monica on Thursday and host Oak Park on Saturday.

