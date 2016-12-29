San Marcos Beats San Clemente for 3rd at Tustin Tourney

Boys Basketball

San Marcos stepped up its game in the second half and defeated San Clemente, 39-36, in the third-place game at the Tustin Tournament on Thursday.

"After losing a close game to Clovis West (ranked 39th in the state) we found a way to win tonight," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

The Royals trailed 22-13 in the first half but rebounded in the second half. They held San Clemente to 14 points, and only four in the fourth period.

Jackson Stormo scored 17 points to lead San Marcos.

Boucher had high praise for Nate Fay, who provided a spark off the bench.

"That guy has heart, really proud of Nate," Boucher said. "The box score only shows 8 points, but he does so much more that doesn't show up on the stat sheet that helps us as a team."

The Royals (12-5) are back in action Monday at Canyon Country.

