San Marcos Beats San Luis Obispo in Girls Tennis Opener

Tennis

Yuka Perera didn't lose a game in sweeping her three sets, and San Marcos opened its girls tennis season under new head coach Andrea Rifkin with a 10-8 non-league victory over San Luis Obispo on Monday.

Newcomer Fiona Kinsella played some long, hard-fought points and went 2-1 in her San Marcos debut.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha De'Alba won three sets and the No. 2 team of Savana Mata and Maura Mannix went 2-1 in their debut together.

The Royals play Wednesday at home against Valencia.

