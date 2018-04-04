San Marcos Beats Santa Barbara High in League Matchup

Golf

San Marcos girls golf put together a solid team effort, with every athlete shooting a 47 or better at the Santa Barbara Golf Club Thursday afternoon in a Channel League win over Santa Barbara High.

San Marcos senior Alex Pitchford took home medalist honors with a strong 41 on the day. Pitchford shot two birdies and made three pars.

"She's playing really well this week and is a great competitor," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton.

MacKenzie McBride, another San Marcos senior, was one shot off Pitchford's pace, shooting 42 on the day.

Luka Lund put up the best score for Santa Barbara with a solid 46.

San Marcos improved to 7-1 on the season (2-1 in Channel League), and next plays Buena on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara fell to 1-3 on the season (0-2 in Channel League) and will face Dos Pueblos at the Santa Barbara Golf Club on Tuesday.

San Marcos: 221

Alex Pitchford - 41 (medalist)

MacKenzie McBride - 42

Lauren Pitchford - 45

Amber Chen - 46

Amanda Chen - 47

Santa Barbara: 269

Luka Lund - 46

Malta Olhiser - 55

Ila Delmarsh - 55

Cali Lingle - 56

Allie Womack - 57

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .