San Marcos Beats Ventura, Moves into First Place in Channel League

Tennis

Undefeated San Marcos boys tennis kept marching on Thursday, holding off Ventura for a 10-8 getaway win.

All three San Marcos duos — Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov, Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish and Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson — went 2-1 on the day. The Royals ran off four unanswered sets to come from behind and take the match.

The Royals (8-0, 4-0) now have sole possession of first place in the Channel League, as the Cougars suffered their first loss of the season.



Royals No. 1 Dominik Stefanov swept his singles opponents. The team's doubles performers came up clutch with six of nine sets to eke out the win.

He battled back and forth with Ventura's no. 1, Ty Cohen. They dueled to 5-4, with Cohen serving for a set win that would have been Ventura's ninth — at which point the match would have been decided on the number of games won.

Down 30-15, Stefanov forced a few errors before striking a stinging forehand down the line to break Cohen and knot the set at 5 games apiece. After holding to go up 6-5, Stefanov held on by forcing a few more Cohen errors. It was good for a 7-5 set win and the match for the Royals.

"Dom and Ty played a terrific match, and the shot making was unreal," Royals coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Neither player took anything for granted. The difference came down to forehands and Dom was just a bit better today."

With the sweep, Stefanov is undefeated individually in the Channel Leauge, with just two matches remaining in league play. The team will travel to Santa Barbara High on Thursday and then San Luis Obispo on Friday.

