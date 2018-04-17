Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:35 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

San Marcos Beats Ventura, Moves into First Place in Channel League

Dominik Stefanov earns sweeps, including a 7-5 victory

San Marcos No. 1 Dominik Stefanov stayed undefeated in singles and kept his team unbeaten. Click to view larger
San Marcos No. 1 Dominik Stefanov stayed undefeated in singles and kept his team unbeaten.  (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 17, 2018 | 11:24 p.m.

Undefeated San Marcos boys tennis kept marching on Thursday, holding off Ventura for a 10-8 getaway win. 

All three San Marcos duos — Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov, Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish and Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson — went 2-1 on the day. The Royals ran off four unanswered sets to come from behind and take the match. 

The Royals (8-0, 4-0) now have sole possession of first place in the Channel League, as the Cougars suffered their first loss of the season. 

Royals No. 1 Dominik Stefanov swept his singles opponents. The team's doubles performers came up clutch with six of nine sets to eke out the win. 

He battled back and forth with Ventura's no. 1, Ty Cohen. They dueled to 5-4, with Cohen serving for a set win that would have been Ventura's ninth — at which point the match would have been decided on the number of games won.

Down 30-15, Stefanov forced a few errors before striking a stinging forehand down the line to break Cohen and knot the set at 5 games apiece. After holding to go up 6-5, Stefanov held on by forcing a few more Cohen errors. It was good for a 7-5 set win and the match for the Royals. 

"Dom and Ty played a terrific match, and the shot making was unreal," Royals coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Neither player took anything for granted. The difference came down to forehands and Dom was just a bit better today."

With the sweep, Stefanov is undefeated individually in the Channel Leauge, with just two matches remaining in league play. The team will travel to Santa Barbara High on Thursday and then San Luis Obispo on Friday. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 