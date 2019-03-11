Pixel Tracker

San Marcos’ Beau Allen, Kenzi Snyder of UCSB Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 11, 2019 | 3:10 p.m.

Beau Allen of San Marcos made history by becoming the first county prep athlete to clear seven feet in the high jump.

Beau Allen Click to view larger
Beau Allen, San Marcos track & field.
Kenzi Snyder Click to view larger
Kenzi Snyder, UCSB water polo

UCSB goalie Kenzi Snyder propelled out of the water to make several tremendous saves in a 6-5 win over No. 8-ranked UC Irvine in the Big West water polo opener.

The performances earned Allen and Snyder Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

The Duke-bound Allen went over the 7-foot mark on his first attempt at the height during competition at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday. He got his shot at the magical height after clearing 6-10 on his final attempt.

Snyder time and again came up huge for the No. 10 Gauchos. The junior made a season-best 13 saves, including several on point-blank shots, stopped a penalty shot and allowed only one goal in the second half against the defending Big West champions.

The honorable mention choices for this week’s awards include  Olivia Geyling (Dos Pueblos lacrosse), Andrea Bish (Dos Pueblos swimming), Cade McLean (San Marcos boys volleyball), Ian Churchill (SBCC baseball) and Amadou Sow (UCSB basketball).

