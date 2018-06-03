Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:52 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

San Marcos' Beau Allen Places 4th in State Meet High Jump; Allie Jones is 5th in 100 Hurdles

Santa Barbara's Devon Cetti takes 7th in shot put, Josie Morales places 8th in girls high jump

Devon Cetti, 7th in the state shot put
Devon Cetti of Santa Barbara High placed seventh in the state in the boys shot put. Cetti threw 58-9.25. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 3, 2018 | 8:08 a.m.

Four local athletes finished in the top eight in their respective event finals at the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Saturday night at Buchanan High in Clovis.

Allie Jones is fifth in the 100 hurdles
Allie Jones of San Marcos took fifth place in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the long jump at the CIF State Meet (Courtesy photo)
Josie Morales
Dos Pueblos junior Josie Morales cleared a season-best 5-6 in the high jump. (Courtesy photo)

The top finisher on the night was San Marcos junior Beau Allen in the boys high jump. He took fourth place at a height of 6-foot-8, clearing it on his first  attempt. He missed three tries at 6-10. State leader Sean Lee of Trabuco Hills won the event with a jump of 7-2.

Allie Jones of San Marcos earned fifth place in the 100 hurdles, running a 13.87. She finished seventh in the event at last year’s meet. Jada Hicks of Upland was the 2018 state champion in 13.35.

Jones, who is headed to Stanford, took seventh in the long jump with a leap of 18-05. The winning jump was 19-09.75 by Alysha Hickey of Coronado.

Devon Cetti finished his Santa Barbara High career with a seventh-place finish in the boys shot put with a mark of 57-9.25. State leader Daniel Viveros of Bakersfield-Liberty threw 62-5 for the gold. He also won the discus.

Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices was impressed how Cetti handled himself during the season and on the big stage.

"Devon's had a great run. He made some huge gains in maturity and handling big competitions and went a lot farther than most people expected,” she said. “I can't say enough about him as a student athlete and a man. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does at Cal Poly SLO.”

In the girls high jump Dos Pueblos junior Jose Morales cleared a season-best 5-6 and finished in eighth place. Senior Abbie Burke of Riverside Poly and sophomore Rachel Glen of Long Beach Wilson tied for first at 5-10.

