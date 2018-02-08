Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

San Marcos Bested by Ventura 48-25 in Season Closer

San Marcos wins 14 on the season, the Royals' most since 2007

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | February 8, 2018 | 10:02 p.m.

San Marcos girls basketball stumbled against Ventura, falling 48-25 in the closer to the Royals' best overall season since 2007.

Kate Allison had eight points for the Royals, who finish 14-7 and 2-6 in the Channel League. Jasmine Carrasco led the Cougars with 13 points. Ventura finishes 7-1 in the Channel League, good for one-half of league champion honors alongside Santa Barbara high. 

"Very proud off all the girls for competing the entire game." Solis said. "Ventura is a very good team and we fought hard with them. We were giving up a lot of size on the inside and our posts competed with them. This will make us a stronger team for the playoffs."  

Royals assistant coach Aaron Solis noted San Marcos is applying for an at-large bid to the CIF-Southern-Section Division 4AA championships. The team will find out Sunday. 

