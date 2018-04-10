San Marcos Bests Dos Pueblos in Lacrosse Showdown, 10-8

Lacrosse

No. 15-ranked San Marcos got the best of the Dos Pueblos boys in a Channel League rivalry lacrosse game on Tuesday, prevailing 10-8,

The Royals led 7-2 at the half after rattling off five unanswered goals in the second quarter.

The Chargers came roaring back early in the second half, pulling to within 7-6 after pumping in four unanswered goals.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter brought the game down to the wire. Dos Pueblos scored two goals while down 10-6 to narrow the deficit, but the Chargers couldn't close the gap entirely and San Marcos held on for the victory.

Strong second-half defense by Dos Pueblos goalie and team captain Justin Juarez was the key to the Chargers getting back in the game. Ethan Kahn had two goals and two assists in the effort and John Essig added four goals to lead the offense.

San Marcos (8-1, 1-0) will play their second Channel League match on Friday against Thacher.

Dos Pueblos (5-2, 2-1) visit Dunn for a non-league game on Thursday.

