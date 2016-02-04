San Marcos, Bishop Diego Girls Suffer Defeats

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego hit a cold streak in the fourth quarter, let a 10-point lead get away and lost a 37-31 decision to Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball game on Thursday at Bishop.

The Cardinals didn’t score in the fourth quarter until the 1:12 mark when Kylie Koeper made a 3-pointer to make it 35-31.

“We were outshot 16-2 from the free-throw line in the second half,” said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. “I was proud of how hard the kids played tonight. We had great energy despite some early adversity.”

Bishop honored seniors Summer Soto, Marissa Quintana.

Koeper led the team in scoring with 10 points and Ann Bentajado had 9 points.

Buena 53, San Marcos 24

The Royals had trouble handling Buena’s pressure defense and fell behind early in the Channel League girls basketball loss at Buena.

Sierra Hearron led San Marcos with 7 points. Skylar Ramos score 18 for the Bulldogs.

“We struggled in the first half against their pressure, but responded well and outscored them in the second half,” said assistant coach Aaron Solis.

