San Marcos Blanked by Cabrillo in Channel League Opener

Baseball

San Marcos baseball was blanked by Cabrillo, 4-0, in the Channel League opener on Friday in Lompoc.

Cabrillo was playing its first game in the Channel League.

The Conquistadores scored three runs on four hits against San Marcos starter Jack Winterbauer.

Matthe Gonzales went 2 for 4 to lead Cabrillo.

Diego Sandoval had two hits for San Marcos (2-3).