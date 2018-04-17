San Marcos Boys and Girls Keep Hot Pace With Dual Defeats of Ventura

Swimming

Matt Mills and Tristan Depew lead the way for the San Marcos boys

Both San Marcos boys and girls swimming came away with victories in a dual meet at Ventura on Tuesday.

Girls

San Marcos 102, Ventura 62

Tea Laughlin won two events and placed in another.

The Royals were led by their 10 graduating seniors: Maija Ninness, Erin Boyd, Kathryn Spradley, Brianna Davis, Piper Smith, Sarah Owens, Lili Rose Akin, Vittoria Baggio,Nicola Perissinotto and Annika Dahlstrom.

San Marcos (5-1) will swim against Buena next Thursday.

Boys

San Marcos 121, Ventura 62

Tristan Depew won two individual events and came first in the 400 freestyle relay. Behind him were Jayden Francis, Kellen Radtkey and Matt Mills.

Hunter May won the 200 individual medley and got first in the 200 medley relay, followed by Matt Treadway, Jayden Francis and Matt Mills.

Mills won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle on his own.



San Marcos (4-2, 3-0) has its final league meet against Buena next Thursday.

