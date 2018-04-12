Jenny Nnoli Is Back on Track for San Marcos, Wins 100, 200 Against Ventura

Track & Field

A day after signing with UCLA, Jenny Nnoli of San Marcos went out and won two individual events and ran on two relay teams in a Channel League dual meet against Ventura on a windy Thursday.

The Cougars won the girls and boys meets.

Nnoli ran 12.48 and 26.02 to win the 100 and 200. She joined Kayla Julio, Sydney Hess and Annabelle Tiller on the 4x100 team and ran with Hess, Kaela Cleary and Tiller on the 4x400 quartet. Cleary signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Stanford-bound Allie Jones, coming off her second-place finish in the heptathlon at the Arcadia Invitational, won the 100 hurdles in 14.26, the long jump at 17-6.50 and high jump at 4-11.

Cleary finished second in the 1600 and 800.

On the boys' side, Westmont signee Jason Peterson had a big day, winning the 800 in 1:59.46 and taking second in the 1600 (4:24).

Nicolas Murillo won the long jump (21-00.5) was second in the triple jump (41-05) and captured in the 100 in 11.33.

Next for the Royals is a meet at Buena next Thursday.

