San Marcos Boys and Girls Swim Take Down Santa Barbara

The San Marcos seniors pose for a photo after their duel meet against Santa Barbara (Photo courtesy of Brian Roth)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | April 25, 2017 | 10:45 p.m.

The San Marcos boys and girls swim teams took down Santa Barbara High in a duel meet on Tuesday. The boys won 126-60 and the girls won 122-62.

Hunter May, Matt Treadway, Tristan Depew, and Matt Mills secured all of the first place finishes by San Marcos on the boys side with a combined nine first place finishes.

San Marcos honored six seniors graduating and taking their talents to the collegiate level in: Miles Cole, Adam Fuller, Koss Klobucher, Jesse Morrison, Patrick Rowley, and Spencer Wood. 

For Santa Barbara, Miles Gaitan won the 100 backstroke and Phoenix Lyle won the diving competition.

For the girls, Amanda Hayes, Luiza Moreno, and Paige Hauschild won events for the Royals. 

"Winning a channel league championship is always a big deal," said San Marcos head coach Brian Roth. "This team works very hard. One of our goals this season was to go undefeated in duel meets, and today we did so."

For the Santa Barbara girls, Erice Becerra finished second in the 200 IM and the 100 fly. Alex Szymczak finished second in the 500 free.

With the victory, the San Marcos girls clinched a Channel League title.

