San Marcos Boys Basketball 10th in CIF Division 2AA; Dos Pueblos 14th in 2A

CIF Polls

It will be a battle of two CIF-ranked teams Wednesday night when Dos Pueblos visits San Marcos for the Channel League boys basketball opener.

San Marcos is ranked 10th in the latest Southern Section Division 2AA poll. The Royals (14-5) are led by 6-foot-8 Jackson Stormo, who is averaging 20 points a game.

Dos Pueblos, 11-2 and winners of five in a row, is 14th in Division 2A. Cyrus Wallace (14.3 points per game) and Diego Riker (11.0) are the leading scorers for the Chargers.

Providence, Cabrillo and Cate cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions. Providence is seventh in 5A, Cabrillo eighth in 3A and Cate ninth in Division 6.

CIF-SS BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

As of Jan, 8, 2017

DIVISION 2AA

1 Windward

2 Villa Park

3 Colony

4 Buena Park

5 Camarillo

6 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

7 Cajon

8 Upland

9 Oaks Christian

10 San Marcos

11 Los Osos

12 Mission Prep

13 Burroughs/Burbank

14 Highland

15 Northwood

16 Westlake

DIVISION 2A

1 Oxnard

2 Heritage Christian

3 Capistrano Valley

4 Vista Murrieta

5 Claremont

6 Knight

7 Aliso Niguel

8 Saugus

9 Valley Christian/Cerritos

10 La Salle

11 Sunny Hills

12 Rancho Christian

13 Leuzinger

14 Dos Pueblos

15 Muir

16 Palm Springs

DIVISION 3A

1 Hesperia

2 St. Anthony

3 Oak Hills

4 St. Paul

5 Twentynine Palms

6 Paraclete

7 Adelanto

8 Cabrillo/Lompoc

9 Palos Verdes

10 Brea Olinda

11 Centennial/Compton

12 San Dimas

13 Pacifica/Garden Grove

14 Atascadero

15 West Covina

16 Arroyo Grande

DIVISION 4A

1 Notre Dame/Riverside

2 Shalhevet

3 Pacific

4 Mary Star of the Sea

5 St. Margaret's

6 Poly/Pasadena

7 Milken Community

8 Sage Hill

9 Heritage

10 Santa Maria

11 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

12 Estancia

13 Bishop Diego

14 Santa Ynez

T15 Salesian

T15 Lancaster

DIVISION 5AA

1 Holy Martyrs

2 Valley Torah

3 Rolling Hills Prep

4 Silver Valley

5 Edgewood

6 Hesperia Christian

7 Arrowhead Christian

8 Morro Bay

9 Pacific Hills

10 Santa Clarita Christian

11 Vistamar

12 Mountain View

13 Verbum Dei

14 Ontario Christian

T15 Providence/Burbank

T15 Carpinteria

DIVISION 5A

1 Sherman Indian

T2 Apple Valley Christian

T2 De Toledo

4 Coast Union

5 Academy Careers/Exploration

6 Desert Christian Academy

7 Providence/Santa Barbara

8 Pilibos

9 Tarbut V'Torah

10 San Jacinto Valley Academy

11 AGBU/Canoga Park

12 New Roads

13 Brethren Christian

14 Southlands Christian

15 Faith Baptist

16 Calvary Chapel/Downey

DIVISION 6

1 Carnegie

2 Pacifica Christian/Orange County

3 Upland Christian

4 Foothill Tech

5 Immanuel Christian

6 Desert Christian/Lancaster

7 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica

8 Redlands Adventist

9 Cate

10 Shandon

11 Cuyama Valley

12 Cobalt

13 New Covenant

14 Ojai Valley

15 Mammoth

16 Acaciawood Academy