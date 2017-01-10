Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:01 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

San Marcos Boys Basketball 10th in CIF Division 2AA; Dos Pueblos 14th in 2A

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2017 | 1:10 a.m.

It will be a battle of two CIF-ranked teams Wednesday night when Dos Pueblos visits San Marcos for the Channel League boys basketball opener.

San Marcos is ranked 10th in the latest Southern Section Division 2AA poll. The Royals (14-5) are led by 6-foot-8 Jackson Stormo, who is averaging 20 points a game.

Dos Pueblos, 11-2 and winners of five in a row, is 14th in Division 2A. Cyrus Wallace (14.3 points per game) and Diego Riker (11.0) are the leading scorers for the Chargers. 

Providence, Cabrillo and Cate cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions. Providence is seventh in 5A, Cabrillo eighth in 3A and Cate ninth in Division 6.

CIF-SS BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

As of Jan, 8, 2017

DIVISION 2AA

1  Windward
2  Villa Park
3  Colony
4  Buena Park
5  Camarillo
6  St. Joseph/Santa Maria
7  Cajon
8  Upland
9  Oaks Christian
10  San Marcos
11  Los Osos
12  Mission Prep
13  Burroughs/Burbank
14  Highland
15  Northwood
16  Westlake 

DIVISION 2A

1  Oxnard
2  Heritage Christian
3  Capistrano Valley
4  Vista Murrieta
5  Claremont
6  Knight
7  Aliso Niguel
8  Saugus
9  Valley Christian/Cerritos
10  La Salle
11  Sunny Hills
12  Rancho Christian
13  Leuzinger
14  Dos Pueblos
15  Muir
16  Palm Springs 

DIVISION 3A

1  Hesperia
2  St. Anthony
3  Oak Hills
4  St. Paul
5  Twentynine Palms
6  Paraclete
7  Adelanto
8  Cabrillo/Lompoc
9  Palos Verdes
10  Brea Olinda
11  Centennial/Compton
12  San Dimas
13  Pacifica/Garden Grove
14  Atascadero
15  West Covina
16  Arroyo Grande 

DIVISION 4A
1  Notre Dame/Riverside
2  Shalhevet
3  Pacific
4  Mary Star of the Sea
5  St. Margaret's
6  Poly/Pasadena
7  Milken Community
8  Sage Hill
9  Heritage
10  Santa Maria
11  Burroughs/Ridgecrest
12  Estancia
13  Bishop Diego
14  Santa Ynez
T15 Salesian
T15 Lancaster 

DIVISION 5AA

1  Holy Martyrs
2  Valley Torah
3  Rolling Hills Prep
4  Silver Valley
5  Edgewood
6  Hesperia Christian
7  Arrowhead Christian
8  Morro Bay
9  Pacific Hills
10  Santa Clarita Christian
11  Vistamar
12  Mountain View
13  Verbum Dei
14  Ontario Christian
T15 Providence/Burbank
T15 Carpinteria 

DIVISION 5A

1 Sherman Indian
T2 Apple Valley Christian
T2 De Toledo
4  Coast Union
5  Academy Careers/Exploration
6  Desert Christian Academy
7  Providence/Santa Barbara
8  Pilibos
9  Tarbut V'Torah
10  San Jacinto Valley Academy
11  AGBU/Canoga Park
12  New Roads
13  Brethren Christian
14  Southlands Christian
15  Faith Baptist
16  Calvary Chapel/Downey 

DIVISION 6

1  Carnegie
2  Pacifica Christian/Orange County
3  Upland Christian
4  Foothill Tech
5  Immanuel Christian
6  Desert Christian/Lancaster
7  Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica
8  Redlands Adventist
9  Cate
10  Shandon
11  Cuyama Valley
12  Cobalt
13  New Covenant
14  Ojai Valley
15  Mammoth
16  Acaciawood Academy 

