San Marcos Boys Basketball 10th in CIF Division 2AA; Dos Pueblos 14th in 2A

It will be a battle of two CIF-ranked teams Wednesday night when Dos Pueblos visits San Marcos for the Channel League boys basketball opener.
San Marcos is ranked 10th in the latest Southern Section Division 2AA poll. The Royals (14-5) are led by 6-foot-8 Jackson Stormo, who is averaging 20 points a game.
Dos Pueblos, 11-2 and winners of five in a row, is 14th in Division 2A. Cyrus Wallace (14.3 points per game) and Diego Riker (11.0) are the leading scorers for the Chargers.
Providence, Cabrillo and Cate cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions. Providence is seventh in 5A, Cabrillo eighth in 3A and Cate ninth in Division 6.
CIF-SS BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
As of Jan, 8, 2017
DIVISION 2AA
1 Windward
2 Villa Park
3 Colony
4 Buena Park
5 Camarillo
6 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
7 Cajon
8 Upland
9 Oaks Christian
10 San Marcos
11 Los Osos
12 Mission Prep
13 Burroughs/Burbank
14 Highland
15 Northwood
16 Westlake
DIVISION 2A
1 Oxnard
2 Heritage Christian
3 Capistrano Valley
4 Vista Murrieta
5 Claremont
6 Knight
7 Aliso Niguel
8 Saugus
9 Valley Christian/Cerritos
10 La Salle
11 Sunny Hills
12 Rancho Christian
13 Leuzinger
14 Dos Pueblos
15 Muir
16 Palm Springs
DIVISION 3A
1 Hesperia
2 St. Anthony
3 Oak Hills
4 St. Paul
5 Twentynine Palms
6 Paraclete
7 Adelanto
8 Cabrillo/Lompoc
9 Palos Verdes
10 Brea Olinda
11 Centennial/Compton
12 San Dimas
13 Pacifica/Garden Grove
14 Atascadero
15 West Covina
16 Arroyo Grande
DIVISION 4A
1 Notre Dame/Riverside
2 Shalhevet
3 Pacific
4 Mary Star of the Sea
5 St. Margaret's
6 Poly/Pasadena
7 Milken Community
8 Sage Hill
9 Heritage
10 Santa Maria
11 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
12 Estancia
13 Bishop Diego
14 Santa Ynez
T15 Salesian
T15 Lancaster
DIVISION 5AA
1 Holy Martyrs
2 Valley Torah
3 Rolling Hills Prep
4 Silver Valley
5 Edgewood
6 Hesperia Christian
7 Arrowhead Christian
8 Morro Bay
9 Pacific Hills
10 Santa Clarita Christian
11 Vistamar
12 Mountain View
13 Verbum Dei
14 Ontario Christian
T15 Providence/Burbank
T15 Carpinteria
DIVISION 5A
1 Sherman Indian
T2 Apple Valley Christian
T2 De Toledo
4 Coast Union
5 Academy Careers/Exploration
6 Desert Christian Academy
7 Providence/Santa Barbara
8 Pilibos
9 Tarbut V'Torah
10 San Jacinto Valley Academy
11 AGBU/Canoga Park
12 New Roads
13 Brethren Christian
14 Southlands Christian
15 Faith Baptist
16 Calvary Chapel/Downey
DIVISION 6
1 Carnegie
2 Pacifica Christian/Orange County
3 Upland Christian
4 Foothill Tech
5 Immanuel Christian
6 Desert Christian/Lancaster
7 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica
8 Redlands Adventist
9 Cate
10 Shandon
11 Cuyama Valley
12 Cobalt
13 New Covenant
14 Ojai Valley
15 Mammoth
16 Acaciawood Academy