San Marcos Boys Basketball Blitzed by Chaminade

Boys Basketball

San Marcos got run over in the first quarter against Chaminade and lost 96-56 in its final pool-play boys basketball game at the Bob Hawking Classic in Simi Valley on Friday night.

The Royals fell behind 28-12 in the first quarter.

“We couldn’t take care of the ball and get stops,” said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks.

Chaminade shot 48 percent from the floor and dominated in the paint, making 25 of 36 shots.

San Marcos struggled from the three-point arc, shooting 5 of 20.

The Royals (1-4) were led by Tommy Condon with 12 points and John Connolly with 10.

“We had could energy off the bench and our post defense got noticeably better,” said Hicks.