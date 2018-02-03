San Marcos Boys Beat Ventura to Clinch CIF Soccer Playoff Berth

Boys Soccer

San Marcos clinched its first boys soccer playoff berth since 2012 by beating Ventura 3-1 in a Channel League make-up game on Saturday at Warkentin Field.

The victory leaves the Royals at 4-1-1 in league and 10-6-2 overall.

"The boys deserve this and I love that they are being rewarded for playing good soccer," said coach Daniel Torres.

Owen Bates stunned the Ventura defense with a goal in the first minute.

The Royals quickly made it 2-0, when Levi Sheffey fed a through ball to Rosalio Manzo for the finish in the 10th minute.

Levi Sheffey of San Marcos feeds a through ball to Rosalio Manzo for a goal in the Royals' 3-1 win over Ventura. pic.twitter.com/87LCwMYjeb — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 4, 2018

The third goal was a penalty kick.

"We created a number of chances before being awarded a PK, which was converted by Oscar Perez to make it 3-0," said Torres.

Ventura scored in the 75th minute.

"Now we're looking forward to the last week of league play and always looking to get better," said Torres.

The Royals host league-leading Santa Barbara on Monday at 7 p.m.

