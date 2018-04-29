San Marcos Boys, Cate Girls, Two Dos Pueblos Teams Make Lacrosse Playoffs

Lacrosse

A record four local lacrosse teams received post-season playoff berths, with the Dos Pueblos boys and girls teams being selected for the first time in progam history.

The San Marcos boys and Cate girls were drawn into Division 1 of the U.S. Lacrosse Northern Division Playoffs. San Marcos is making its debut in the 16-team Division 1 bracket.

The Dos Pueblos teams are playing in the eight-team Division 2 bracket.

San Marcos, which reached the Division 2 final last year, is seeded No. 9 in Division 1 and play at No. 8 Westlake (13-5) on Tuesday. San Marcos went 8-0 in the Channel League and 13-2 on the regular season. Its only losses came in the season opener against Oaks Christian and against perennial Orange County power Corona del Mar two weeks ago, 7-5.

The Cate girls enter the playoffs with a 14-0 record, including big wins over playoff teams Birminghan Charter and Newbury Park. The Rams are seeded fourth and open with a home game against Mira Costa on Tuesday.

The Dos Pueblos girls (12-5, 8-2), runners-up to Cate in the Channel League, are seeded third in the Division 2 playoffs and host No. 6 Chadwick in their first postseason game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Charger boys are seeded seventh and make their debut at No. 2 Newbury Park on Wednesday

"Both the boys and girls programs at DP are only four years old and are getting their names out there," said an excited DP girls coach Sam Limkeman. "Despite being newer programs, we are competing with established Los Angeles area teams."

Playoff Pairings

Division 1 Girls

Tuesday

(16) Newbury Park at (1) Redondo Union

(9) Oak Park at (8) Royal

(13) Mira Costa at (4) Cate

(12) Marlborough at (5) Glendale

(15) Downey at (2) Palos Verdes

(10) Chaminade at (7) Agoura

(14) Palisades at (3) Westlake

(11) Birmingham at (6) West Ranch

Division 2 Girls

Wednesday

(8) El Segundo at (1) Oaks Christian

(5) Valencia at (4) Thousand Oaks

(7) Culver City at (2) Simi Valley

(6) Chadwick at (3) Dos Pueblos



Division 1 Boys

Tuesday

(16) Santa Monica at (1) Loyola

(9) San Marcos at (8) Westlake

(13) Palisades at (4) Chaminade

(12) Mira Costa at (5) Agoura

(15) Village Christian at (2) Palos Verdes

(10) Crespi at (7) Oaks Christian

(14) Thousand Oaks at (3) Harvard Westlake

(11) Sierra Canyon at (6) Oak Park

Division 2 Boys

Wednesday

(8) Culver City at (1) St. John Bosco

(5) Redondo Union at (4) Valencia

(7) Dos Pueblos at (2) Newbury Park

(6) St. Francis at (3) West Ranch